Miami Beach, Hour 1

From Miami Beach, Florida, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW revs up for its 15th anniversary season premiere. Highlights include: a rare 1960 re-release movie poster for the film, "The Wild One," starring Marlon Brando; a George Ohr vase with a secret; and a 1940s mobile by Alexander Calder -- grabbing the number two spot in the list of all-time highest value ROADSHOW appraisals at $400,000 to $1,000,000!