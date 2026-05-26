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Art21

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Season 3 Episode 4 | 54m 09s

Spontaneous and joyful, subversive or amusing, play can take many forms in daily life as well as in contemporary art. Featuring artists Jessica Stockholder, Ellen Gallagher, Arturo Herrera, and Oliver Herring, with an introduction by Grant Hill and an original video artwork by Teresa Hubbard and Alexander Birchler.

Aired: 10/05/05
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 3:17
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Glide to Safety
The stormy wet season of Jirrbal returns and a baby glider must escape the wall of flame.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:17
Watch 3:09
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Managing Fire with Traditional Burns
Traditional burns are methods First Nations people have managed for thousands of years.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:09
Watch 1:58
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Scaling Up in Style
With their sticky feet, geckos climb up the Kimberley’s labyrinth of caves in style.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 1:58
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Look Closely Gameplay
Explore and look closely at many things in the Enchanted Garden along with Daniel Tiger.
Clip: 13:47
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Stargazing Gameplay
Watch as Daniel and O the Owl embark on an out-of-this-world journey filled with learning, and fun.
Clip: 3:38
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
My Fish Tank Gameplay
Relax and unwind with Daniel as he watches the fish!
Clip: 9:01
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Classroom Helpers Gameplay
You can be a helper along with Daniel's classmates by caring for and cleaning up the classroom.
Clip: 4:00
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
At the Dentist Gameplay
Get ready for the best dentist visit ever with Daniel and Dino.
Clip: 7:02
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
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  • Art21 Season 10
  • Art21 Season 9
  • Art21 Season 8
  • Art21 Season 7
  • Art21 Season 6
  • Art21 Season 5
  • Art21 Season 4
  • Art21 Season 3
  • Art21 Season 2
  • Art21 Season 1
Watch 54:39
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Episode: S10 E3 | 55:20
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Episode: S10 E2 | 55:01
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Featuring artists John Akomfrah, Phyllida Barlow, Anish Kapoor, and Christian Marclay.
Episode: S10 E1 | 55:03
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Feat. Creative Growth Art Center, Katy Grannan, Lynn Hershman Leeson, & Stephanie Syjuco.
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