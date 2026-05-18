Latest Episodes
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All
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Art21 Season 12
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Season 11
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Art21 Season 10
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Art21 Season 9
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Art21 Season 8
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Art21 Season 7
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Art21 Season 6
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Art21 Season 5
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Art21 Season 4
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Art21 Season 3
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Art21 Season 2
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Art21 Season 1
A group of international artists push everyday materials into the fantastical, absurd and sublime.
Internationally acclaimed artists explore the complex relationships between community and culture.
An international group of artists explore fundamental questions around what it means to be human.
Artists look to friends, family and strangers to find emotional connection and community.
Contemporary artists use history, science and politics as the raw material for potent art.
Four contemporary artists breathe new life into humanity's artforms, icons and monuments.
Featuring artists Tanya Aguiñiga, Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, Richard Misrach, and Postcommodity
Feat. Creative Growth Art Center, Katy Grannan, Lynn Hershman Leeson, & Stephanie Syjuco.
Extras
The Peabody Award-winning documentary series Art in the Twenty-First Century returns for Season 12.
Internationally acclaimed artists explore the complex relationships between community and culture.
A muralist paints Christine Sun Kim’s work “Time Owes Me Rest Again” at the Queens Museum.
Artist Miranda July performs at a gas station in Los Angeles, California.
Artists look to friends, family and strangers to find emotional connection and community.
Artist Cannupa Hanska Luger talks about his series, “Future Ancestral Technologies.”
Artist Linda Goode Bryant shares the origin story of the art gallery, Just Above Midtown.
Guerrilla Girls engage the public in their battle against discrimination in the art world.
Artist Anicka Yi working with a team of experts in her studio and during the installation.
Artist Tauba Auerbach working in their New York City studio.