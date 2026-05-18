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Art21 produces features focusing exclusively on contemporary visual art and artists throughout the world, including the Peabody Award-winning biennial series "Art in the Twenty-First Century." Intimate footage allows the viewer to observe the artists at work and watch their process as they transform inspiration into art.

Watch 0:30
Art21
Episode 3 Preview | Human Nature
An international group of artists explore fundamental questions around what it means to be human.
Preview: S12 E3 | 0:30
Watch 54:39
Art21
Realms of the Real
A group of international artists push everyday materials into the fantastical, absurd and sublime.
Episode: S12 E2 | 54:39
Watch 0:30
Art21
Episode 2 Preview | Realms of the Real
A group of international artists push everyday materials into the fantastical, absurd and sublime.
Preview: S12 E2 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
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  • All
  • Art21 Season 12
  • Season 11
  • Art21 Season 10
  • Art21 Season 9
  • Art21 Season 8
  • Art21 Season 7
  • Art21 Season 6
  • Art21 Season 5
  • Art21 Season 4
  • Art21 Season 3
  • Art21 Season 2
  • Art21 Season 1
Watch 54:39
Art21
Realms of the Real
A group of international artists push everyday materials into the fantastical, absurd and sublime.
Episode: S12 E2 | 54:39
Watch 54:05
Art21
Between Worlds
Internationally acclaimed artists explore the complex relationships between community and culture.
Episode: S12 E1 | 54:05
Art21
Human Nature
An international group of artists explore fundamental questions around what it means to be human.
Episode: S12 E3
Watch 55:11
Art21
Friends and Strangers
Artists look to friends, family and strangers to find emotional connection and community.
Episode: S11 E3 | 55:11
Watch 55:12
Art21
Bodies of Knowledge
Contemporary artists use history, science and politics as the raw material for potent art.
Episode: S11 E2 | 55:12
Watch 55:14
Art21
Everyday Icons
Four contemporary artists breathe new life into humanity's artforms, icons and monuments.
Episode: S11 E1 | 55:14
Watch 55:20
Art21
Borderlands
Featuring artists Tanya Aguiñiga, Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, Richard Misrach, and Postcommodity
Episode: S10 E3 | 55:20
Watch 55:01
Art21
Beijing
Featuring artists Guan Xiao, Liu Xiaodong, Song Dong, Xu Bing, and Yin Xiuzhen.
Episode: S10 E2 | 55:01
Watch 55:03
Art21
London
Featuring artists John Akomfrah, Phyllida Barlow, Anish Kapoor, and Christian Marclay.
Episode: S10 E1 | 55:03
Watch 55:13
Art21
San Francisco Bay Area
Feat. Creative Growth Art Center, Katy Grannan, Lynn Hershman Leeson, & Stephanie Syjuco.
Episode: S9 E3 | 55:13
Extras
Watch 0:30
Art21
Season 12 Preview
The Peabody Award-winning documentary series Art in the Twenty-First Century returns for Season 12.
Preview: S12 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Art21
Episode 1 Preview | Between Worlds
Internationally acclaimed artists explore the complex relationships between community and culture.
Preview: S12 E1 | 0:30
Watch 1:14
Art21
Christine Sun Kim Explains Her Site-Responsive Project
A muralist paints Christine Sun Kim’s work “Time Owes Me Rest Again” at the Queens Museum.
Clip: S11 E3 | 1:14
Watch 1:30
Art21
Artist Miranda July Performs At a Gas Station
Artist Miranda July performs at a gas station in Los Angeles, California.
Clip: S11 E3 | 1:30
Watch 0:30
Art21
Episode 3 Preview
Artists look to friends, family and strangers to find emotional connection and community.
Preview: S11 E3 | 0:30
Watch 1:17
Art21
"Future Ancestral Technologies"
Artist Cannupa Hanska Luger talks about his series, “Future Ancestral Technologies.”
Clip: S11 E3 | 1:17
Watch 1:17
Art21
The Origin Story of the Art Gallery "Just Above Midtown"
Artist Linda Goode Bryant shares the origin story of the art gallery, Just Above Midtown.
Clip: S11 E3 | 1:17
Watch 1:00
Art21
Guerrilla Girls Engage the Public
Guerrilla Girls engage the public in their battle against discrimination in the art world.
Clip: S11 E2 | 1:00
Watch 1:03
Art21
Artist Anicka Yi
Artist Anicka Yi working with a team of experts in her studio and during the installation.
Clip: S11 E2 | 1:03
Watch 1:20
Art21
Artist Tauba Auerbach
Artist Tauba Auerbach working in their New York City studio.
Clip: S11 E2 | 1:20
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