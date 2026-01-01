Artist Tauba Auerbach

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
The stormy wet season of Jirrbal returns and a baby glider must escape the wall of flame.
With their sticky feet, geckos climb up the Kimberley’s labyrinth of caves in style.
Traditional burns are methods First Nations people have managed for thousands of years.
Watch as Daniel and O the Owl embark on an out-of-this-world journey filled with learning, and fun.
Relax and unwind with Daniel as he watches the fish!
Get ready for the best dentist visit ever with Daniel and Dino.
Everyone in the neighborhood has a special bedtime routine!
Explore and look closely at many things in the Enchanted Garden along with Daniel Tiger.
Latest Episodes
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All
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Art21 Season 12
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Season 11
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Art21 Season 10
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Art21 Season 9
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Art21 Season 8
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Art21 Season 7
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Art21 Season 6
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Art21 Season 5
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Art21 Season 4
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Art21 Season 3
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Art21 Season 2
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Art21 Season 1
A group of international artists push everyday materials into the fantastical, absurd and sublime.
An international group of artists explore fundamental questions around what it means to be human.
Internationally acclaimed artists explore the complex relationships between community and culture.
Artists look to friends, family and strangers to find emotional connection and community.
Contemporary artists use history, science and politics as the raw material for potent art.
Four contemporary artists breathe new life into humanity's artforms, icons and monuments.
Featuring artists Tanya Aguiñiga, Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, Richard Misrach, and Postcommodity
Feat. Creative Growth Art Center, Katy Grannan, Lynn Hershman Leeson, & Stephanie Syjuco.