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Astrid

Season 5 Preview

Season 5 | 30s

Astrid and Raphaelle face spies, cults, killers and more. And Lamarck makes a shocking return. From Walter Presents, in French with English subtitles.

Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
True North: Canadian Myths and Black Power | Trailer
Global Black liberation movements converge in 1960s Montreal.
Preview: S27 E14 | 0:30
Watch 3:17
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Glide to Safety
The stormy wet season of Jirrbal returns and a baby glider must escape the wall of flame.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:17
Watch 3:09
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Managing Fire with Traditional Burns
Traditional burns are methods First Nations people have managed for thousands of years.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:09
Watch 1:58
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Scaling Up in Style
With their sticky feet, geckos climb up the Kimberley’s labyrinth of caves in style.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 1:58
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Look Closely Gameplay
Explore and look closely at many things in the Enchanted Garden along with Daniel Tiger.
Clip: 13:47
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Bathrooms Gameplay
Learn along with Daniel Tiger about all the sights and sounds of different bathrooms.
Clip: 5:54
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Build a Boat Gameplay
Put your creative skills to the test and build a boat with Daniel Tiger and Ana Platypus!
Clip: 7:05
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Dress Up Gameplay
There are lots of different clothes that neighbors wear... Let's dress up and pretend.
Clip: 4:06
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 5
  • Season 4
  • Season3
  • Astrid Season 2
  • Season 1
Watch 50:11
Astrid
The Last of the Aztecs
An archaeologist’s death leads to art traffickers and Mexican cartels--and El Dorado?
Episode: S5 E4 | 50:11
Watch 47:23
Astrid
They Shoot Jockeys, Don't They?
A murdered racehorse reveals revenge and dark secrets in a famed stable.
Episode: S5 E7 | 47:23
Watch 49:16
Astrid
Baptism of the Dead
A Mormon’s strange death hides dark secrets within a secretive community.
Episode: S5 E5 | 49:16
Watch 54:43
Astrid
Wolf, Are You There?
The “Werewolf” killer strikes again, tied to voodoo and a missing woman.
Episode: S5 E6 | 54:43
Watch 58:16
Astrid
One Wedding and Four Funerals
An actor’s death on set hides a vengeful plot and a killer from the past.
Episode: S5 E8 | 58:16
Watch 49:15
Astrid
Mandala
A monk’s murder resurfaces, revealing secrets the commissioner kept hidden.
Episode: S5 E3 | 49:15
Watch 53:30
Astrid
But That's Such a Long Time!
Astrid and Raphaelle are drawn into espionage between France and the US.
Episode: S5 E2 | 53:30
Watch 47:57
Astrid
You Only Die Once
A poisoned-dart killing leads Astrid and Raphaelle into a dangerous state conspiracy.
Episode: S5 E1 | 47:57
Watch 53:25
Astrid
The Arabian Nights
A supernatural killing puzzles Astrid in a case where all is not as it seems.
Episode: S4 E2 | 53:25
Watch 53:04
Astrid
Immortal
Astrid and Raphaelle investigate when a man is stabbed outside his home.
Episode: S4 E4 | 53:04