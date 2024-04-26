Israel New And Old

Christopher Kimball travels to the Galilee Valley to make a kafta traybake with Reem Kassis, author of “The Palestinian Table”; and to Tel Aviv for classic and unconventional hummus at Shlomo & Doron. Back in the kitchen, Chris makes Lebanese Baked Kafta, followed by Hummus with Chipotle Black Beans and Tomato Salsa. Finally, Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark bakes Yeasted Flatbreads with Za’atar Oil.