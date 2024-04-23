Milk Street Pantry Staples

This episode, we turn your pantry staples into the perfect weeknight dinner. First, Milk Street Cook Sam Fore makes Pinto Beans with Bacon and Chipotle with notes of cumin and smoke. Then, Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges prepares easy Hoisin-Ginger Noodles and Milk Street Cook Josh Mamaclay assembles flavorful Tomato-Rice Soup with Caramelized Onions.