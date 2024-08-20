New Potatoes

From roasted to mashed, Milk Street gives potatoes a makeover! Christopher Kimball visits Türkiye, where he learns a recipe for cheesy Turkish Mashed Potatoes. Then, Wes Martin prepares Patatas Bravas, sharing tips for getting perfect crispy potatoes without deep-frying. Finally, Rosemary Gill brings out the spice with Suya-Spiced Roasted Potatoes with Tomato-Chili Relish.