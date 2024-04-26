Portuguese Classics

Explore the cooking of Portugal with an airy egg cake, a hearty braise and a fragrant soup. Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges bakes a Portuguese Sponge Cake, then Christopher Kimball cooks Madeiran Pork with Wine and Garlic (Carne Vinha d’Alhos). Finally, Milk Street Cook Josh Mamaclay prepares Garlic and Cilantro Soup with Chickpeas (Açorda Alentejana), thickened with toasted bread.