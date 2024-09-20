Thai Street Food

We travel to Thailand to learn favorite, iconic regional dishes. First, Milk Street Cooks Bianca Borges and Wes Martin demonstrate restaurant-quality Pad Thai with Shrimp, adapted from more than a dozen recipes we tasted in Bangkok. Then, Milk Street Cook Matthew Card whips up Thai Cashew Chicken and Christopher Kimball makes Thai Stir-Fried Pork with Basil, Chilies and Garlic.