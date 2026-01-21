© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television

Eggs Around the World

Season 9 Episode 922 | 27m 23s

We go around the world in search of smarter ways to cook eggs, starting with Velvety Turkish Scrambled Eggs with Yogurt. Then, we showcase eggs as a topping for soups and salads with recipes for Wok-Fried Eggs and Soy Sauce Eggs. Finally, we encounter a recipe for deconstructed fried rice in Hong Kong, Cantonese-Style Shrimp Omelet on Rice, that employs cornstarch to transform the texture of eggs.

Aired: 09/05/25 | Expires: 03/31/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Inquisitor | Trailer
Barbara Jordan’s voice shook the nation. Discover her story in The Inquisitor.
Preview: S27 E7 | 0:30
Watch 2:02
American Masters
Sun Ra: Do The Impossible
Discover the extraordinary life of poet, philosopher and music visionary Sun Ra.
Preview: S40 E2 | 2:02
Watch 2:46
American Masters
How Sun Ra gave thanks to the Creator
Each day, Sun Ra wrote a piece of music solely for “the Creator.”
Clip: S40 E2 | 2:46
Watch 2:03
American Masters
How Sun Ra created his own record label, Saturn Records
Sun Ra was one of the first Black artists to have his own record label.
Clip: S40 E2 | 2:03
Watch 3:29
American Masters
Sun Ra’s concept of “alter destiny” was his way of changing humanity
Sun Ra wanted to change humanity with his concept of the “alter destiny.”
Clip: S40 E2 | 3:29
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Oceans"
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
Preview: S44 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Freshwater"
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Preview: S44 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Librarians | Trailer
Librarians across the U.S. examine how the review of library materials is impacting communities.
Preview: S27 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | The Quest for Camelot
A professor seeks to prove Arthurian legends have roots in actual British history.
Preview: S23 E4 | 0:32
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Grasslands"
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
Preview: S44 E6 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 9
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 8
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 7
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 6
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 5
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 4
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 3
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 2
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 1
Watch 26:16
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
New Salads
Milk Street dresses up salads, from a warm Greek bean salad to a Spanish twist on Caesar.
Episode: S9 E902 | 26:16
Watch 26:08
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Real Spaghetti and Meatballs
Italians really do eat spaghetti and meatballs! Plus, two more red sauce recipes.
Episode: S9 E901 | 26:08
Watch 25:51
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Best Romanian Desserts
Milk Street shows you how to turn a supermarket tomato into something special.
Episode: S9 E903 | 25:51
Watch 26:35
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Professional Breads at Home
Become a master bread maker with recipes for beer pretzels and challah.
Episode: S9 E916 | 26:35
Watch 26:22
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The New Chicken Noodle Soup
Milk Street shares a Korean recipe that will change the way you cook chicken noodle soup.
Episode: S9 E913 | 26:22
Watch 25:56
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Tomato Makeovers
Milk Street shows you how to turn a supermarket tomato into something special.
Episode: S9 E904 | 25:56
Watch 25:54
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Coconut Curry & Stir-Fried Chicken
Milk Street shares Malaysian recipes for coconut curry and richly glazed fried chicken.
Episode: S9 E908 | 25:54
Watch 26:42
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Apple Strudel & Schnitzel
Christopher Kimball travels to Salzburg to learn the secrets of Strudel and Schnitzel.
Episode: S9 E907 | 26:42
Watch 25:48
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Milk Street Pizza Party
It’s pizza night at Milk Street with recipes for easy-stretch dough and sheet pan pizza.
Episode: S9 E906 | 25:48
Watch 26:04
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Hong Kong Classics
Milk Street goes to Hong Kong in search of Cantonese classics.
Episode: S9 E905 | 26:04