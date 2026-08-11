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Connecticut's Hidden Gems

Historical Connecticut spots for your travel list: from Pequot history to dinosaur tracks

Season 2026 Episode 3 | 7m 07s

Connecticut is home to many complex and fascinating histories. Step back in time with us as we uncover centuries of lore on this episode of Connecticut's Hidden Gems! We explore three historic sites that highlight the rich heritage and deep roots of the region: Dinosaur State Park in Rocky Hill, the Mashantucket Pequot Museum & Research Center and the Stonington Harbor Lighthouse.

Aired: 08/12/26
Extras
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Nature
NATURE - Season 45
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American Masters
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Preview: S28 E1 | 0:30
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Season 1 Preview
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POV
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Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
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POV
Behind the Lens: Remake
Behind the Lens interview with Remake director Ross McElwee.
Clip: S39 E6 | 1:20
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Austin City Limits
Watch Carlos Vives y La Provincia on Austin City Limits
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POV
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Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Preview: S39 E5 | 1:50
Watch 0:54
POV
Behind the Lens: Arrest the Midwife
Behind the Lens interview with Arrest the Midwife director Elaine Epstein.
Clip: S39 E5 | 0:54
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