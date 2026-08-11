Historical Connecticut spots for your travel list: from Pequot history to dinosaur tracks

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Ghost in the Machine reveals AI’s troubled history and present-day impacts.
Michael Spyres and Lise Davidsen, as the title characters, sing an excerpt from Act II.
Meet gifted artisans who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love.
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Behind the Lens interview with Remake director Ross McElwee.
Watch Carlos Vives y La Provincia on Austin City Limits
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Behind the Lens interview with Arrest the Midwife director Elaine Epstein.
Latest Episodes
Spend time with adoptable cats, support animal rescue and visit a family-friendly farm.
Tour with us to three must-try destinations in Willimantic, West Haven, and New Haven.