Can AI Predict Violence?

Extras
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Explore the site of the Battle of Camden and its importance to the American Revolution.
Formerly enslaved Americans formed Britain's Colonial Marines unit and marched on Washington, D.C.
Tangier Island's lawns are turning into marshes. Can oyster reefs help?
Scientists race to save the historic island on the Chesapeake Bay from rising sea levels.
The search for a sunken fort uncovers a powerful freedom story.
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park" in this retrospective concert for Jimmy Webb.
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman."
Latest Episodes
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Breaking the Deadlock: Gambling With Your Life
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BREAKING the DEADLOCK: A Power Play
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DEADLOCK: an election story
As AI advances, who will control whom: people or technology?
Nine voices, one election crisis. How far would you go to defend democracy?
Experts with opposing views explore the challenges and dilemmas around online sports gambling.
Experts engage a hypothetical scenario of reproductive rights and end-of-life decisions.
Facing a gripping hypothetical dilemma, a panel of experts reckons with social media and truth.
Experts participate in a hypothetical story of executive power by a pair of rival US Presidents.
Experts explore ethical dilemmas, promoting constructive dialogue about polarizing issues.