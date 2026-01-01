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Breaking the Deadlock

Can AI Predict Violence?

Season 2026 Episode 4 | 2m 52s

In a hypothetical scenario, civic leaders are offered an experimental AI tool that promises to identify individuals most likely to spark violence at an upcoming protest. Should they use it? The debate pits security against privacy and civil liberties, raising urgent questions about bias, trust, surveillance, and how much power society should give AI.

Funding for this program was provided in part by grants from The Rosalind P. Walter Foundation and by a grant from Anne Ray Foundation and by contributions from viewers like you. Thank you. Location furnished by The New York Historical.
Extras
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Finding America's Fallen
Explore the site of the Battle of Camden and its importance to the American Revolution.
Preview: S23 E8 | 0:30
Watch 1:51
Secrets of the Dead
How Black Colonial Marines Changed the War of 1812
Formerly enslaved Americans formed Britain's Colonial Marines unit and marched on Washington, D.C.
Clip: S23 E7 | 1:51
Watch 1:53
Secrets of the Dead
Fighting Erosion With Living Oyster Reefs
Tangier Island's lawns are turning into marshes. Can oyster reefs help?
Clip: S23 E7 | 1:53
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Saving Tangier Island
Scientists race to save the historic island on the Chesapeake Bay from rising sea levels.
Preview: S23 E7 | 0:30
Watch 3:18
Secrets of the Dead
Uncovering Fort Albion's Forgotten Black Heroes
The search for a sunken fort uncovers a powerful freedom story.
Clip: S23 E7 | 3:18
Watch 3:10
Great Performances
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park"
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park" in this retrospective concert for Jimmy Webb.
Clip: S54 E4 | 3:10
Watch 3:34
Great Performances
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman"
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman."
Clip: S54 E4 | 3:34
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