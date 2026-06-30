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Declarations: Black Americans and the Revolutionary War

Declarations: Black Americans and the Revolutionary War

Season 2026 Episode 1 | 55m 18s

In 1776, the Founders’ promise of “all men are created equal” remained distant for many. Trace the heroic stories of the enslaved and freed Black Americans who fought to define democracy and their liberty through the Revolutionary War.

Aired: 06/28/26 | Expires: 09/27/26
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
Season 1 Preview
Meet gifted artisans who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 1:14
Great Performances
Lisette Oropesa performs “Qui la voce sua soave” in "I Puritani"
Elvira (Lisette Oropesa) performs “Qui la voce sua soave” in "I Puritani."
Clip: S53 E23 | 1:14
Watch 0:30
Breaking the Deadlock
How to Fix an Election: Preview
Nine voices, one election crisis. How far would you go to defend democracy?
Preview: S2026 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:56
Breaking the Deadlock
Breaking the Deadlock: How to Fix an Election — Open
Panelists face a dramatic hypothetical scenario against the backdrop of America’s 250th anniversary.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 0:56
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
True North: Canadian Myths and Black Power | Trailer
Global Black liberation movements converge in 1960s Montreal.
Preview: S27 E14 | 0:30
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Grantchester
Episode 4 Scene
Leonard warns Geordie about a trouble-maker afoot in the village.
Clip: S11 E4 | 1:06
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Grantchester
Episode 4 Preview
Alphy’s trip to reconcile with his mother takes a shocking turn when painful truths are uncovered.
Preview: S11 E4 | 0:30
Watch 3:17
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Glide to Safety
The stormy wet season of Jirrbal returns and a baby glider must escape the wall of flame.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:17