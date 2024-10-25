Extras
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
A hunger strike against solitary confinement at Pelican Bay prison became a massive feat of unity.
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Great Migrations explores how a series of Black migrations have shaped America.
Few Jews had access to weapons in the Warsaw Ghetto, but they resisted nonetheless.
The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising was the first armed battle against the Germans.
Many groups of Jews escaped the ghettos to fight in the forests, denying these areas to Germans.
Kovner wrote a Manifesto, the first published call for Jews to fight back.
Even in Nazi death camps, Jews rebelled.
Finding Your Roots Season 10
Finding Your Roots Season 9
Finding Your Roots Season 8
Finding Your Roots Season 7
Finding Your Roots Season 6
Finding Your Roots Season 5
Finding Your Roots Season 4
Finding Your Roots Season 3
Finding Your Roots Season 2
Finding Your Roots Season 1
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. solves mysteries for 3 everyday Americans chosen to be guests.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. uncovers the surprising roots of Michael Douglas & Lena Dunham.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps family trees of comedian Tracy Morgan & actor Anthony Ramos.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. shares ancestry with actor Danielle Brooks & singer Dionne Warwick.
Sunny Hostin and Jesse Williams discover ancestors from very diverse places.
Bob Odenkirk and Iliza Shlesinger—two very funny people whose family trees brim with drama
Sammy Hagar and Ed O’Neill discover the dramatic stories hidden within their own roots.
LeVar Burton & Wes Studi grew up fatherless, haunted by questions about their family trees
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. unearths the hidden roots of Valerie Bertinelli and Brendan Fraser.
Explore the roots of Alanis Morissette and Ciara and their hidden connections to history.