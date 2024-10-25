© 2025 Connecticut Public

Finding Your Roots

Flight

Season 6 Episode 14 | 52m 40s

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. meets actors Scarlett Johansson and Lupita Nyong’o, and chef Lidia Bastianich — three women whose families crisscrossed the globe to escape oppression and find opportunity, leaving them with questions about their relatives who stayed behind.

Aired: 11/16/20 | Expires: 12/15/20
Corporate support for Season 11 of FINDING YOUR ROOTS WITH HENRY LOUIS GATES, JR. is provided by Gilead Sciences, Inc., Ancestry® and Johnson & Johnson. Major support is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Support is also provided by Ford Foundation; Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation; Candace King Weir; by the Inkwell Society together with many of its members; and by public television viewers.
Watch 52:10
Finding Your Roots
Finding My Roots
Family mysteries are solved for actor Laurence Fishburne & scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
Episode: S11 E10 | 52:10
Watch 52:10
Finding Your Roots
Moving On Up
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the roots of actor Sheryl Lee Ralph & historian Lonnie Bunch.
Episode: S11 E9 | 52:10
Watch 52:10
Finding Your Roots
The Butterfly Effect
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. traces the family trees of actors Debra Messing & Melanie Lynskey.
Episode: S11 E8 | 52:10
Watch 52:10
Finding Your Roots
The Ties That Bind
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the roots of married actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.
Episode: S11 E7 | 52:10
Watch 52:10
Finding Your Roots
Latin Roots
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. meets musician Rubén Blades & journalist Natalie Morales.
Episode: S11 E6 | 52:10
Watch 52:10
Finding Your Roots
Family Recipes
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the ancestry of notable chefs José Andrés & Sean Sherman.
Episode: S11 E5 | 52:10
Watch 52:10
Finding Your Roots
Dreamers One And All
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. traces the ancestry of actor Sharon Stone & model Chrissy Teigen.
Episode: S11 E4 | 52:10
Watch 52:10
Finding Your Roots
Stranger Than Fiction
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. reveals inspiring ancestors of novelist Amy Tan & poet Rita Dove.
Episode: S11 E3 | 52:10
Watch 52:10
Finding Your Roots
La Famiglia
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the Italian roots of Joy Behar & Michael Imperioli.
Episode: S11 E2 | 52:10
Watch 52:10
Finding Your Roots
Larger Than Life
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. connects Lea Salonga & Amanda Seyfried to their dramatic ancestors.
Episode: S11 E1 | 52:10