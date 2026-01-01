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Grantchester

What's Ahead in Season 11

Season 11 | 2m 00s

Rishi Nair, Robson Green, and more cast and crew share what audiences can look forward to in the final season of Grantchester. The eleventh season of the beloved Mystery! series will debut on Sunday, June 14, 2026, 9/8c on your local PBS station.

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 3:17
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Glide to Safety
The stormy wet season of Jirrbal returns and a baby glider must escape the wall of flame.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:17
Watch 3:09
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Managing Fire with Traditional Burns
Traditional burns are methods First Nations people have managed for thousands of years.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:09
Watch 1:58
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Scaling Up in Style
With their sticky feet, geckos climb up the Kimberley’s labyrinth of caves in style.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 1:58
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
My Bedtime Gameplay
Everyone in the neighborhood has a special bedtime routine!
Clip: 8:53
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Classroom Helpers Gameplay
You can be a helper along with Daniel's classmates by caring for and cleaning up the classroom.
Clip: 4:00
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Bathrooms Gameplay
Learn along with Daniel Tiger about all the sights and sounds of different bathrooms.
Clip: 5:54
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Build a Boat Gameplay
Put your creative skills to the test and build a boat with Daniel Tiger and Ana Platypus!
Clip: 7:05
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Dress Up Gameplay
There are lots of different clothes that neighbors wear... Let's dress up and pretend.
Clip: 4:06
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Grantchester Season 10
  • Grantchester Season 9
  • Grantchester Season 8
  • Grantchester Season 7
  • Grantchester Season 6
  • Grantchester Season 5
  • Grantchester Season 4
  • Grantchester Season 3
  • Grantchester Season 2
  • Grantchester Season 1
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 8
Alphy and Geordie clash over how to approach a murder case.
Episode: S10 E8 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 7
Geordie secretly intervenes in Alphy’s personal life.
Episode: S10 E7 | 53:05
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Grantchester
Episode 6
Alphy and Geordie investigate the murder of a rock band member.
Episode: S10 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 5
Leonard’s drinking lands him in jail overnight, but things escalate from there.
Episode: S10 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 4
Alphy and Geordie investigate witchcraft at an orphanage. When a body is found everything changes.
Episode: S10 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 3
Alphy’s romantic dinner is interrupted by an unannounced visit from a familiar face.
Episode: S10 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 2
Alphy faces a complication in his romantic life.
Episode: S10 E2 | 53:05
Watch 52:17
Grantchester
Episode 1
Easter celebrations in Grantchester take a somber turn with a suspicious death.
Episode: S10 E1 | 52:17
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 8
When a reclusive man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie discover a shocking revelation.
Episode: S9 E8 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 7
When a woman known by Alphy goes missing, he and Geordie race to find the answers.
Episode: S9 E7 | 53:05