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Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein

Obesity Medications, Metabolism and Mental Health

Season 11 Episode 9 | 26m 55s

Exploring the intersection of metabolism and mental health and the role of nutritional intervention to improve psychiatric symptoms including a ketogenic diet, GLP-1s and other obesity medications, and exercise. Guest: Shebani Sethi M.D., Founder and Director of the Metabolic Psychiatry Clinical Program and Associate Professor, Dept of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University.

Aired: 09/30/26 | Expires: 09/30/29
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:10
American Masters
American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Preview: S40 E6 | 2:10
Watch 2:01
Great Performances
Michael Spyres and Lise Davidsen as The Met's Tristan Und Isolde
Michael Spyres and Lise Davidsen, as the title characters, sing an excerpt from Act II.
Clip: S54 E1 | 2:01
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
Season 1 Preview
Meet gifted artisans who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 2:04
POV
Trailer | Remake
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
Watch 1:20
POV
Behind the Lens: Remake
Behind the Lens interview with Remake director Ross McElwee.
Clip: S39 E6 | 1:20
Watch 1:50
POV
Trailer | Arrest the Midwife
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Preview: S39 E5 | 1:50
Watch 0:54
POV
Behind the Lens: Arrest the Midwife
Behind the Lens interview with Arrest the Midwife director Elaine Epstein.
Clip: S39 E5 | 0:54
Watch 3:48
Great Performances
Sir Bryn Terfel performs "If I Were a Rich Man"
Sir Bryn Terfel performs "If I Were a Rich Man" with the Vienna Philharmonic.
Clip: S53 E25 | 3:48
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
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