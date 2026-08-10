Screen Addiction And Children

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Michael Spyres and Lise Davidsen, as the title characters, sing an excerpt from Act II.
Meet gifted artisans who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love.
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Behind the Lens interview with Remake director Ross McElwee.
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Behind the Lens interview with Arrest the Midwife director Elaine Epstein.
Sir Bryn Terfel performs "If I Were a Rich Man" with the Vienna Philharmonic.
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
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Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein Season 9
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Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein Season 8
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Healthy Minds With Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein Season 7
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Season 6
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Season 5
How schools can help students with mental health screenings and a curriculum for resilience.
How stress and untreated depression impact the body’s inflammatory response.
Neuroplastogens may treat depression, schizophrenia, anxiety, and dementia without hallucinations.
Strategies to decrease suicide risk including folic acid and fast-acting medications; 988 hotline.
Exploring the role of nutritional intervention and exercise to improve psychiatric symptoms.
How optimism, a support system, and exercise helped a young man thrive after paralysis.
A saliva lab test can predict how patients metabolize medications for more accurate prescribing.
How excessive alcohol use in adolescence causes temporary and permanent changes to brain function.
Prioritizing early intervention and education plans to give autistic children more opportunity.
Cognitive behavior and virtual reality therapies for excessive acquisition, difficulty discarding.