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Films exploring the people, culture, and traditions of food.

Watch 4:37
Independent Lens
Spice Road | What Indians REALLY Eat for Breakfast | S2 E7
Forget toast and cereal—this is how India does breakfast.
Special: 4:37
Watch 4:56
Independent Lens
Spice Road | Can She Identify Indian Bread Blindfolded? | S2 E6
Can you tell naan from chapati from puri… without seeing them?
Special: 4:56
Watch 4:19
Independent Lens
Spice Road | Which Butter Chicken Wins? | S2 E5
Which store-bought butter chicken is actually the best?
Special: 4:19
Episodes
All
  • All
  • Independent Lens Season 27
  • Independent Lens Season 26
  • Independent Lens Season 25
  • Independent Lens Season 24
  • Independent Lens Season 23
  • Independent Lens Season 22
  • Independent Lens Season 21
  • Independent Lens Season 20
  • Independent Lens Season 19
  • Independent Lens Season 18
  • Independent Lens Season 17
  • Independent Lens Season 16
  • Independent Lens Season 15
  • Independent Lens Season 14
  • Independent Lens Season 13
  • Independent Lens Season 12
  • Independent Lens Season 11
  • Independent Lens Season 10
  • Independent Lens Season 9
  • Independent Lens Season 8
  • Independent Lens Season 7
  • Independent Lens Season 6
  • Independent Lens Season 5
  • Independent Lens Season 4
  • Independent Lens Season 1
Watch 1:26:04
Independent Lens
True North: Canadian Myths and Black Power
How 1960s Montreal helped shape the global movement for Black liberation.
Episode: S27 E14 | 1:26:04
Watch 56:05
Independent Lens
Assembly
Vogue, AI, and identity collide as an artist creates an exhibition honoring Black and queer culture.
Episode: S27 E13 | 56:05
Watch 1:25:34
Independent Lens
Third Act
A filmmaker honors his father’s legacy of art, activism, and resilience across generations.
Episode: S27 E12 | 1:25:34
Watch 1:12:19
Independent Lens
Light of the Setting Sun
One family. Four generations shaped by displacement and trauma.
Episode: S27 E11 | 1:12:19
Watch 1:25:40
Independent Lens
Natchez
Natchez, Mississippi, is famous for its antebellum homes, but what’s left out of the tours?
Episode: S27 E10 | 1:25:40
Watch 55:40
Independent Lens
BACKSIDE: The Unseen Hands of Horse Racing
Behind the Kentucky Derby's glamour, unseen workers keep racing’s biggest stage running.
Episode: S27 E9 | 55:40
Watch 1:25:55
Independent Lens
The Tallest Dwarf
A filmmaker seeks belonging in the little people community and explores dwarfism within her family.
Episode: S27 E8 | 1:25:55
Watch 1:25:11
Independent Lens
Keep Quiet and Forgive
An Amish sexual assault survivor breaks her silence, sparking a movement for justice and reform.
Episode: S27 E7 | 1:25:11
Watch 1:25:31
Independent Lens
The Inquisitor
Meet Barbara Jordan: a civil rights icon whose powerful voice masked a complex private life.
Episode: S27 E6 | 1:25:31
Watch 1:25:43
Independent Lens
The Librarians
Librarians across the U.S. examine how restrictions on library content are shaping communities.
Episode: S27 E5 | 1:25:43
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
Season 1 Preview
Meet gifted artisans who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 2:04
POV
Trailer | Remake
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
Watch 1:20
POV
Behind the Lens: Remake
Behind the Lens interview with Remake director Ross McElwee.
Clip: S39 E6 | 1:20
Watch 1:50
POV
Trailer | Arrest the Midwife
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Preview: S39 E5 | 1:50
Watch 0:54
POV
Behind the Lens: Arrest the Midwife
Behind the Lens interview with Arrest the Midwife director Elaine Epstein.
Clip: S39 E5 | 0:54
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 1:27
American Masters
How Mary Oliver met her life partner, Molly Malone Cook
Mary Oliver met her life partner, photographer Molly Malone Cook, at Steepletop.
Clip: S40 E5 | 1:27
Watch 2:01
American Masters
The political nature of Mary Oliver's poems
Mary Oliver sought to call attention to the destruction of the earth in her work.
Clip: S40 E5 | 2:01
Watch 1:19
American Masters
Steve Buscemi reads Mary Oliver's poem, "The Fish"
Listen to Steve Buscemi read Mary Oliver's poem "The Fish" in this excerpt from the film.
Clip: S40 E5 | 1:19