Be Smart

Why the 2024 Solar Eclipse is Such a Big Deal

Season 12 Episode 3 | 15m 17s

On April 8, 2024, the Moon’s shadow will fall on Earth, creating a total solar eclipse across North America, and if you have the chance to see it, you don’t want to miss it. It’s an amazing coincidence that total eclipses happen at all — and that we’re alive at a time when we can see and predict them. So join us to find out everything you need to know to watch it.

Aired: 03/06/24
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Be Smart Season 12
  • Be Smart Season 11
  • Be Smart Season 10
  • Be Smart Season 9
  • Be Smart Season 8
  • Be Smart Season 7
  • Be Smart Season 6
  • Be Smart Season 5
  • Be Smart Season 4
  • Be Smart Season 3
  • Be Smart Season 2
  • Be Smart Season 1
Watch 11:17
Be Smart
Why Don’t Humans Hibernate?
Nature has had to come up with some crazy ways to survive winter. None are weirder than hibernation.
Episode: S12 E14 | 11:17
Watch 12:40
Be Smart
The Paradox of Voting
Political scientist Don Green joins Joe to figure out the complex psychological and social factors t
Episode: S12 E13 | 12:40
Watch 16:27
Be Smart
Why Do We Hate Certain Sounds
Why do certain sounds make some of us so upset?!
Episode: S12 E12 | 16:27
Watch 11:43
Be Smart
The Sun is NOT the Center of the Solar System
Despite what you may have heard or learned in school, the sun is NOT the center of the solar system.
Episode: S12 E11 | 11:43
Watch 10:23
Be Smart
Why You See Faces in Things
People see faces everywhere thanks to a quirk of the brain called visual pareidolia.
Episode: S12 E10 | 10:23
Watch 10:00
Be Smart
Why trees look like rivers and also blood vessels and also lightning…
Why do the same, self-repeating patterns appear in trees, rivers, lightning, and even our bodies?
Episode: S12 E9 | 10:00
Watch 15:25
Be Smart
The Real (Weird) Way We See Numbers
Our animal brains deal with quantities in very specific, and fascinating, ways.
Episode: S12 E8 | 15:25
Watch 8:46
Be Smart
The Surprising Power of Sex in Evolution
Have you heard about Charles Darwin's lesser-know theory of evolution: sexual selection?
Episode: S12 E7 | 8:46
Watch 12:54
Be Smart
Computers Can Predict When You're Going to Die… Here's How
Can new technologies make death prediction even more accurate?
Episode: S12 E6 | 12:54
Watch 21:33
Be Smart
Can AI Help Us Talk to Whales?
AI may help us talk to whales soon. But should we?!
Episode: S12 E5 | 21:33