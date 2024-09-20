The Fish Market

Memories of fishing keep Lidia craving the fresh taste of the sea. So she cooks up her Skillet Shrimp with Asparagus with crusty bread. Olivia calls Lidia for some inspiration for a dinner party - they discuss a one pan Crispy Baked Cod & Brussel Sprouts with easy cleanup! Then Lidia makes a classic Istrian brodetto with Monkfish and Cannellini beans. The sea is calling, so jump in with Lidia!