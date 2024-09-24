Time to Evolve

Extras
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
From electric flight to artificial noses, engineers are finding new ways to preserve our planet.
FRONTLINE examines the rise of Xi Jinping, his vision for China and the global implications.
Sheri puts a twist on muhammara, a Middle Eastern dip with aromatic spices and tangy pomegranate.
Sheri shares easy and delicious holiday recipes that will be a hit at your next seasonal gathering.
Trailer for Gabriel Francis Paz Goodenough's film The Body Politic.
Decades after his mother's passing, John Cruitt reaches out to his third grade teacher, Mrs. Doyle.
Gather55 is a pay-what-you-can restaurant in Hartford that serves the city’s working poor.
War crimes court issues warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli defense minister
Gaetz ends attorney general bid amid scrutiny over sex trafficking allegations
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Lidia's Kitchen Season 12
-
Lidia's Kitchen Season 11
-
Lidia's Kitchen Season 10
-
Lidia's Kitchen Season 9
-
Lidia's Kitchen Season 8
-
Lidia's Kitchen Season 7
Cook with me my Crespelle Manicotti with Spinach and Spaghetti in Lemon Cream Sauce.
Cook with me my easy going recipes - Winter Minestrone and Mixed Fish Stew.
Cook with me my Beef Rollatini, Crispy Cauliflower and Rum Raisin Semifreddo.
Cook with me my Manilla Clams Triestina, Warm Escarole Salad and Chicken Scaloppine.
Cook pasta two ways with me - Penne with Olive Pesto and Fusilli with Salami & Peppers.
Cook with me my Prosciutto and Onion Frittata, Vegetable Polpette & Mushroom Ragù Polenta
Cook with me my Fuzi with Chicken Ragu, an Orange Spritz and St. Joseph’s Zeppole.
Cook with me my Marinara, Kale Salad with Avocado and Pistachios & Farina Gnocchi
Cook with me my Cuttlefish Salad, Sausage Penne with Ricotta & Cheesy Chicken Rollatini
Cook with me my Baked Sardines, Fennel with Anchovies & Istrian Pasutice with Seafood.