Lucy Worsley's Holmes vs. Doyle

Fact and Fiction

Season 1 Episode 2 | 52m 48s

Arthur Conan Doyle killed off his most famous creation, consulting detective Sherlock Holmes, after just six years. In this episode, Lucy Worsley explores who Arthur Conan Doyle was without Sherlock, and whether he’ll was able to become the hero of his own story.

Aired: 12/14/24 | Expires: 01/12/25
Watch 52:45
Miss Scarlet
Episode 6: Dangerous Liaisons
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Episode: S5 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 5: The Enchanted Mirror
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Episode: S5 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 4: The Deal
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Episode: S5 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 3: The Thames Reaper
Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.
Episode: S5 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 2: The Guild
Eliza is tasked with solving the murder of a high-profile private detective.
Episode: S5 E2 | 53:05
Watch 3:20
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Clip: S29 E2 | 3:20
Watch 52:20
Miss Scarlet
Episode 1: The Rival
When a new Detective Inspector starts at Scotland Yard, Eliza must prove herself all over again.
Episode: S5 E1 | 52:20
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Dallas, 2019 | Trailer
Interwoven stories cover life in the city of Dallas, Texas.
Preview: S26 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Minted
Digital artists gaining global fame after embracing NFTs face a reckoning as it crashes around them.
Preview: S26 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Without Arrows
After 13 years, a Lakota man returns to his reservation to reconnect with his family and culture.
Preview: S26 E9 | 0:30
Watch 52:56
Lucy Worsley's Holmes vs. Doyle
Shadows and Sleuths
How would Arthur Conan Doyle’s new spiritualist beliefs change his famous detective Sherlock Holmes?
Episode: S1 E3 | 52:56
Watch 53:22
Lucy Worsley's Holmes vs. Doyle
Doctor and Detective
Why did Arthur Conan Doyle come to hate his most famous creation, Sherlock Holmes?
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:22