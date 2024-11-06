© 2024 Connecticut Public

Lucy Worsley's Holmes vs. Doyle

Shadows and Sleuths

Season 1 Episode 3 | 52m 56s

After Sherlock’s return from the dead, Arthur Conan Doyle became an evangelist for spiritualism. His star declined after a public spat, whereas Sherlock Holmes found a life beyond his author on stage and screen.

Aired: 12/21/24 | Expires: 01/19/25
Watch 52:45
Miss Scarlet
Episode 6: Dangerous Liaisons
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Episode: S5 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 5: The Enchanted Mirror
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Episode: S5 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 4: The Deal
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Episode: S5 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 3: The Thames Reaper
Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.
Episode: S5 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 2: The Guild
Eliza is tasked with solving the murder of a high-profile private detective.
Episode: S5 E2 | 53:05
Watch 3:20
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Clip: S29 E2 | 3:20
Watch 52:20
Miss Scarlet
Episode 1: The Rival
When a new Detective Inspector starts at Scotland Yard, Eliza must prove herself all over again.
Episode: S5 E1 | 52:20
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Dallas, 2019 | Trailer
Interwoven stories cover life in the city of Dallas, Texas.
Preview: S26 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Minted
Digital artists gaining global fame after embracing NFTs face a reckoning as it crashes around them.
Preview: S26 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:15
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
New Episodes of Daniel Tiger this January!
All-New Episodes of Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:15
Latest Episodes
Watch 52:48
