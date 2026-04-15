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Mundo Real

Ángel Pelotero

Season 2 Episode 7 | 28m 31s

Can Ángel pass his Math class without having to give up playing baseball?

Aired: 04/14/26
Extras
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: S30 E22 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Season 11 Official Preview
The beloved Mystery! series will debut its last season starting on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 9/8c.
Preview: S11 | 0:30
Watch 4:33
America's Heartland
California Historic Tractors Take to the Field
It’s old-time harvest days in California…bringing in the crop with a 30-mule team hitch.
Clip: S19 E10 | 4:33
Watch 4:52
America's Heartland
Michael Martin Murphey Salutes America's Farmers
Singer/songwriter Michael Martin Murphey takes to the stage to salute American agriculture.
Clip: S19 E10 | 4:52
Watch 5:49
America's Heartland
Rodney Dillard - Famous Musician and Farmer
We’ll sit with Rodney Dillard, who is now returning to his farming roots.
Clip: S19 E10 | 5:49
Watch 6:58
America's Heartland
Farm to Fork: Mini Zucchini Pies
On Farm to Fork, discover how to add some zing to your zucchini.
Clip: S19 E10 | 6:58
Watch 6:17
America's Heartland
Saving Historic Kansas Prairie Grasslands
Travel back in time in efforts to save the tall grass prairie in Kansas.
Clip: S19 E9 | 6:17
Watch 5:22
America's Heartland
South Dakota Farmers Harvest Winter Wheat
We’ll introduce you to a South Dakota farm family using technology to bring wheat to your table.
Clip: S19 E9 | 5:22
Watch 4:47
America's Heartland
California Mustang Ranch Saves Wild Horses
Saddle up to ride the high country in California with a program to save wild mustangs.
Clip: S19 E9 | 4:47
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