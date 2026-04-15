Ángel Pelotero

Extras
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
The beloved Mystery! series will debut its last season starting on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 9/8c.
It’s old-time harvest days in California…bringing in the crop with a 30-mule team hitch.
Singer/songwriter Michael Martin Murphey takes to the stage to salute American agriculture.
We’ll sit with Rodney Dillard, who is now returning to his farming roots.
On Farm to Fork, discover how to add some zing to your zucchini.
Travel back in time in efforts to save the tall grass prairie in Kansas.
We’ll introduce you to a South Dakota farm family using technology to bring wheat to your table.
Saddle up to ride the high country in California with a program to save wild mustangs.
Latest Episodes
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Mundo Real Season 2
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Mundo Real Season 1
Delia, Laura and Dona Ines learn a lesson about prejudice, empathy and the complexity of humanity.
Doris sets out to help a runaway boy and his mother.
After Ángel steals a Mother’s Day gift, Delia and Dona Ines help him make things right.
Delia invites her new friend Bobby to meet her family.
Delia only wants to give Valentine's cards to her friends and not the entire class.
Dona Ines' son Julio begins to adjust to life as a formerly incarcerated person.
Ángel, fascinated with the art museum, begins skipping school to spend more time there.
Delia is concerned her abuelo will embarrass her at her first school dance.
The Blancos wish to honor the Thanksgiving traditions of Dona Ines.
After the Blancos experience a personal loss, Delia and Ángel each process their grief differently.