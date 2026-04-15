Art for Who's Sake?

Extras
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Discover the hard work involved in bringing in the harvest in the cranberry bogs of Massachusetts.
Meet a South Carolina family that’s been raising prize-winning peaches for nearly a century.
See how California farmers find new overseas markets for their bright red strawberries.
Tap into the successful operation of maple sugaring in Vermont.
The beloved Mystery! series will debut its last season starting on Sunday, June 14, 2026 at 9/8c.
It’s old-time harvest days in California…bringing in the crop with a 30-mule team hitch.
Singer/songwriter Michael Martin Murphey takes to the stage to salute American agriculture.
We’ll sit with Rodney Dillard, who is now returning to his farming roots.
Latest Episodes
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Mundo Real Season 2
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Mundo Real Season 1
Delia, Laura and Dona Ines learn a lesson about prejudice, empathy and the complexity of humanity.
Doris sets out to help a runaway boy and his mother.
After Ángel steals a Mother’s Day gift, Delia and Dona Ines help him make things right.
Delia invites her new friend Bobby to meet her family.
Can Ángel pass his Math class without having to give up playing baseball?
Dona Ines' son Julio begins to adjust to life as a formerly incarcerated person.
Delia only wants to give Valentine's cards to her friends and not the entire class.
Ángel and Delia encounter Richard, a troubled boy who recently moved to the neighborhood.
Delia helps eccentric new neighbor Tina as she moves into the building.
Manuel, Bobby and boxing champion José Torres must team up to save the Blancos' business.