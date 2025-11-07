Plant-Based in Ancient Greece

Extras
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
Diane visit her 96 year old cousin and uses a variety of greens in her kitchen.
Diane and son Yiorgos explore changing the geography of the plate, using vegetables instead of meat.
"Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food." Diane embraces using food for health.
Diane prepares a meal inspired by the Athens art scene and her artist daughter, Kyveli.
Diane meets with old friend Chef Lefteris Lazarou, the father of modern Greek cuisine.
Diane prepares a meal for her friends and gives tips and recipes to host a dinner party.
With the help of a well-known dietician, Diane explores the natural superfoods of Greece.
Diane visits Epirus and makes feta cheese pie with a traditional sheparding family.
Diane explores the foods that unite us by combining global ingredients with Greek recipes.
Diane visits a daughter of Holocaust survivors for a tour of Thessaloniki’s Jewish past.