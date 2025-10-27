© 2025 Connecticut Public

My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas

Changing the Geography of the Dinner Plate

Season 5 Episode 502 | 26m 46s

How do you achieve a diet where plant-based foods outweigh meat? How do you take a meat-centric plate and shift things around so that vegetables take up the prominent place and meat plays a secondary role? Diane and her son Yiorgos explore the geography of the dinner plate by recreating classic Greek recipes for meat with, well, less of it!

Aired: 10/29/25 | Expires: 10/29/27
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas Season 5
  • My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas Season 4
  • My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas Season 3
  • My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
  • My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Let Food be Thy Medicine
"Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food." Diane embraces using food for health.
Episode: S5 E501 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Episode 413: FLAVORS OF THE ATHENIAN ART SCENE
Diane prepares a meal inspired by the Athens art scene and her artist daughter, Kyveli.
Episode: S4 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Episode 412: THE FATHER OF MODERN GREEK COOKING
Diane meets with old friend Chef Lefteris Lazarou, the father of modern Greek cuisine.
Episode: S4 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:41
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Episode 411: MY GREEK DINNER PARTY
Diane prepares a meal for her friends and gives tips and recipes to host a dinner party.
Episode: S4 E11 | 26:41
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Episode 410: EVERYDAY SUPERFOODS
With the help of a well-known dietician, Diane explores the natural superfoods of Greece.
Episode: S4 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Episode 409: PIE HEAVEN
Diane visits Epirus and makes feta cheese pie with a traditional sheparding family.
Episode: S4 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Episode 408: THE FOODS THAT UNITE US
Diane explores the foods that unite us by combining global ingredients with Greek recipes.
Episode: S4 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Episode 407: THE SEPHARDIC COOKING OF THESSALONIKI
Diane visits a daughter of Holocaust survivors for a tour of Thessaloniki’s Jewish past.
Episode: S4 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Episode 406: NORTHERN DELIGHTS – IOANNINA
Diane explores quaint old city culinary and cultural lore of Ioannina.
Episode: S4 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Episode 405: OLD WORLD CHARMS OF THE ATHENIAN TABLE
Diane explores the urbane, bourgeois flavors of Athens of another era
Episode: S4 E5 | 26:46