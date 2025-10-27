Changing the Geography of the Dinner Plate

Extras
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Historian Annette Gordon-Reed. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
A single shot echoes on Lexington Green, and the American Revolution begins.
The filmmakers on how understanding the people of the Revolution can help us understand who we are.
Filmmakers discuss how they used stories of both well-known and lesser known figures.
The filmmakers discuss how the story of The American Revolution came together.
The filmmakers discuss how they crafted imagery to help tell the story of the American Revolution.
John Adams, read by Paul Giamatti. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
A spark ignites—quiet, unstoppable. What follows changes everything.
The filmmakers on how they tapped a broad range of influences to recreate the music of the era.
"Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food." Diane embraces using food for health.
Diane prepares a meal inspired by the Athens art scene and her artist daughter, Kyveli.
Diane meets with old friend Chef Lefteris Lazarou, the father of modern Greek cuisine.
Diane prepares a meal for her friends and gives tips and recipes to host a dinner party.
With the help of a well-known dietician, Diane explores the natural superfoods of Greece.
Diane visits Epirus and makes feta cheese pie with a traditional sheparding family.
Diane explores the foods that unite us by combining global ingredients with Greek recipes.
Diane visits a daughter of Holocaust survivors for a tour of Thessaloniki’s Jewish past.
Diane explores quaint old city culinary and cultural lore of Ioannina.
Diane explores the urbane, bourgeois flavors of Athens of another era