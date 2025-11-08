© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas

Beans: The #1 Longevity Ingredient

Season 5 Episode 507 | 26m 46s

From rustic tavernas to elegant fine dining, beans play a starring role in Greek cuisine and are a superfood. Diane celebrates the magic of beans with a feast that’s nourishing as it is delicious. She explores the difference between dried and canned beans, and chats with Dr. William Li about the science of beans, longevity, and how to make this essential plant protein a regular part of your diet.

Aired: 12/03/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 2:09
American Masters
Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Preview: S40 E1 | 2:09
Watch 1:56
American Masters
Elie Wiesel recounts the horrors of the Holocaust in "Night"
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Clip: S40 E1 | 1:56
Watch 2:40
American Masters
How Elie Wiesel's wife and son gave him a new lease on life
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Clip: S40 E1 | 2:40
Watch 2:21
American Masters
Elie Wiesel on Palestine, trauma and suffering
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Clip: S40 E1 | 2:21
Watch 1:10
American Masters
How Elie Wiesel was reunited with his sister
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
Clip: S40 E1 | 1:10
Watch 0:30
Miss Scarlet
Season 6 Official Preview
Can Eliza have it all? Season 6 premieres on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8/7c.
Preview: S6 | 0:30
Watch 0:31
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir: Hope of the Season
Tony Award®-winner Ruthie Ann Miles and iconic actor Dennis Haysbert inspire in this holiday show.
Preview: S2025 E1 | 0:31
Watch 2:44
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Behind the Scenes with Dr. Charles Mulli: Changing the World Through Love
Dr. Mulli’s journey shows how love, faith, and service can transform lives and communities.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 2:44
Watch 4:26
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Behind the Scenes with Dennis Haysbert: Finding Christmas Joy
Dennis Haysbert finds faith, joy, and purpose in this moving Christmas behind the scenes clip.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 4:26
Watch 5:31
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Behind the Scenes with Ruthie Ann Miles: Sharing the Language of the Soul
Behind the scenes with Ruthie Ann Miles—music, memories, and Christmas soul.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 5:31
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas Season 5
  • My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas Season 4
  • My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas Season 3
  • My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
  • My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Delicious Abstention...From Greek Lenten Traditions to Intermittent Fasting
Fasting is more than religion, it relates to diet. Diane explores plant-based foods of abstention.
Episode: S5 E509 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Comfort Grains
Diane shares recipes featuring a variety of grains, a staple of the ancient and modern Greek diet.
Episode: S5 E508 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Gut Feeling: Probiotics to Love
Natural probiotic ingredients in the traditional Greek diet are incorporated into everyday recipes.
Episode: S5 E506 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Mushrooms for our Minds...Not What You Think!
Mushrooms and their health benefits are the focus of this episode.
Episode: S5 E505 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Plant-Based in Ancient Greece
The ancient Greeks ate a plant based diet and Diane explores these roots and principles.
Episode: S5 E504 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Greens Rule the Day
Diane visit her 96 year old cousin and uses a variety of greens in her kitchen.
Episode: S5 E503 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Changing the Geography of the Dinner Plate
Diane and son Yiorgos explore changing the geography of the plate, using vegetables instead of meat.
Episode: S5 E502 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Let Food be Thy Medicine
"Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food." Diane embraces using food for health.
Episode: S5 E501 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Episode 413: FLAVORS OF THE ATHENIAN ART SCENE
Diane prepares a meal inspired by the Athens art scene and her artist daughter, Kyveli.
Episode: S4 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Episode 412: THE FATHER OF MODERN GREEK COOKING
Diane meets with old friend Chef Lefteris Lazarou, the father of modern Greek cuisine.
Episode: S4 E12 | 26:46