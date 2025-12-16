© 2025 Connecticut Public

My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas

Olive Oil & Longevity

Season 5 Episode 512 | 26m 46s

Olive oil isn’t just the single most important ingredient in the Greek and Mediterranean diet; consuming it daily could be the key to living longer. Diane talks to Harvard University School of Public Health Professor Emeritus Dr. Walter Willett about olive oil and longevity and cooks a menu of olive oil-forward dishes with her son, Yiorgos.

Aired: 01/07/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Sustainable Feasts
Diane celebrates sustainability, eating in a way that's good for us and the planet.
Episode: S5 E513 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Phyllo for Healthy Fun
Diane demonstrates how phyllo can be used in a variety of healthy dishes.
Episode: S5 E511 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Hospitality on a Plate!
Hospitality is a key tenet of Greek culture, Diane embraces this by cooking for friends.
Episode: S5 E510 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Delicious Abstention...From Greek Lenten Traditions to Intermittent Fasting
Fasting is more than religion, it relates to diet. Diane explores plant-based foods of abstention.
Episode: S5 E509 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Comfort Grains
Diane shares recipes featuring a variety of grains, a staple of the ancient and modern Greek diet.
Episode: S5 E508 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Beans: The #1 Longevity Ingredient
Diane demonstrates how beans, long linked to longevity, can play a starring role in your diet.
Episode: S5 E507 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Gut Feeling: Probiotics to Love
Natural probiotic ingredients in the traditional Greek diet are incorporated into everyday recipes.
Episode: S5 E506 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Mushrooms for our Minds...Not What You Think!
Mushrooms and their health benefits are the focus of this episode.
Episode: S5 E505 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Plant-Based in Ancient Greece
The ancient Greeks ate a plant based diet and Diane explores these roots and principles.
Episode: S5 E504 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Greens Rule the Day
Diane visit her 96 year old cousin and uses a variety of greens in her kitchen.
Episode: S5 E503 | 26:46