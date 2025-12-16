© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas

Sustainable Feasts

Season 5 Episode 513 | 26m 46s

One of the hottest buzzwords around the Mediterranean diet is sustainability - eating in a way that’s good for us and the planet. Diane cooks up a colorful, mostly plant-based feast that celebrates just that and meets with Dr. Antonia Trichopoulou, a legendary Greek physician, scientist, and nutritionist.

Aired: 01/14/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Inquisitor | Trailer
Barbara Jordan’s voice shook the nation. Discover her story in The Inquisitor.
Preview: S27 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Librarians | Trailer
Librarians across the U.S. examine how the review of library materials is impacting communities.
Preview: S27 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | The Quest for Camelot
A professor seeks to prove Arthurian legends have roots in actual British history.
Preview: S23 E4 | 0:32
Watch 0:32
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Queens of Combat
Experts search for evidence that female gladiators once existed in Ancient Rome.
Preview: S23 E3 | 0:32
Watch 2:09
American Masters
Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Preview: S40 E1 | 2:09
Watch 1:56
American Masters
Elie Wiesel recounts the horrors of the Holocaust in "Night"
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Clip: S40 E1 | 1:56
Watch 2:40
American Masters
How Elie Wiesel's wife and son gave him a new lease on life
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Clip: S40 E1 | 2:40
Watch 2:21
American Masters
Elie Wiesel on Palestine, trauma and suffering
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Clip: S40 E1 | 2:21
Watch 1:10
American Masters
How Elie Wiesel was reunited with his sister
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
Clip: S40 E1 | 1:10
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Vivien's Wild Ride | Trailer
An editor’s journey through vision loss and the power of reinvention.
Preview: S27 E5 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas Season 5
  • My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas Season 4
  • My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas Season 3
  • My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
  • My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Olive Oil & Longevity
Diane shows how olive oil, an important ingredient in the Greek diet, could be key in a longer life.
Episode: S5 E512 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Phyllo for Healthy Fun
Diane demonstrates how phyllo can be used in a variety of healthy dishes.
Episode: S5 E511 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Hospitality on a Plate!
Hospitality is a key tenet of Greek culture, Diane embraces this by cooking for friends.
Episode: S5 E510 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Delicious Abstention...From Greek Lenten Traditions to Intermittent Fasting
Fasting is more than religion, it relates to diet. Diane explores plant-based foods of abstention.
Episode: S5 E509 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Comfort Grains
Diane shares recipes featuring a variety of grains, a staple of the ancient and modern Greek diet.
Episode: S5 E508 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Beans: The #1 Longevity Ingredient
Diane demonstrates how beans, long linked to longevity, can play a starring role in your diet.
Episode: S5 E507 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Gut Feeling: Probiotics to Love
Natural probiotic ingredients in the traditional Greek diet are incorporated into everyday recipes.
Episode: S5 E506 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Mushrooms for our Minds...Not What You Think!
Mushrooms and their health benefits are the focus of this episode.
Episode: S5 E505 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Plant-Based in Ancient Greece
The ancient Greeks ate a plant based diet and Diane explores these roots and principles.
Episode: S5 E504 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Greens Rule the Day
Diane visit her 96 year old cousin and uses a variety of greens in her kitchen.
Episode: S5 E503 | 26:46