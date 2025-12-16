Sustainable Feasts

Extras
Barbara Jordan’s voice shook the nation. Discover her story in The Inquisitor.
Librarians across the U.S. examine how the review of library materials is impacting communities.
A professor seeks to prove Arthurian legends have roots in actual British history.
Experts search for evidence that female gladiators once existed in Ancient Rome.
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
An editor’s journey through vision loss and the power of reinvention.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas Season 5
-
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas Season 4
-
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas Season 3
-
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
-
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Diane shows how olive oil, an important ingredient in the Greek diet, could be key in a longer life.
Diane demonstrates how phyllo can be used in a variety of healthy dishes.
Hospitality is a key tenet of Greek culture, Diane embraces this by cooking for friends.
Fasting is more than religion, it relates to diet. Diane explores plant-based foods of abstention.
Diane shares recipes featuring a variety of grains, a staple of the ancient and modern Greek diet.
Diane demonstrates how beans, long linked to longevity, can play a starring role in your diet.
Natural probiotic ingredients in the traditional Greek diet are incorporated into everyday recipes.
Mushrooms and their health benefits are the focus of this episode.
The ancient Greeks ate a plant based diet and Diane explores these roots and principles.
Diane visit her 96 year old cousin and uses a variety of greens in her kitchen.