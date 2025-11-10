Hospitality on a Plate!

Extras
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
Can Eliza have it all? Season 6 premieres on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8/7c.
Bombshell explores how the US manipulated the narrative about the toll of the WWII atomic bombings.
Tony Award®-winner Ruthie Ann Miles and iconic actor Dennis Haysbert inspire in this holiday show.
Behind the scenes with Ruthie Ann Miles—music, memories, and Christmas soul.
Dr. Mulli’s journey shows how love, faith, and service can transform lives and communities.
Fasting is more than religion, it relates to diet. Diane explores plant-based foods of abstention.
Diane shares recipes featuring a variety of grains, a staple of the ancient and modern Greek diet.
Diane demonstrates how beans, long linked to longevity, can play a starring role in your diet.
Natural probiotic ingredients in the traditional Greek diet are incorporated into everyday recipes.
Mushrooms and their health benefits are the focus of this episode.
The ancient Greeks ate a plant based diet and Diane explores these roots and principles.
Diane visit her 96 year old cousin and uses a variety of greens in her kitchen.
Diane and son Yiorgos explore changing the geography of the plate, using vegetables instead of meat.
"Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food." Diane embraces using food for health.
Diane prepares a meal inspired by the Athens art scene and her artist daughter, Kyveli.