© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas

Comfort Grains

Season 5 Episode 508 | 26m 46s

Grains are the feel-good food of the Greek and Mediterranean diet, providing excellent nutrition, versatility in the kitchen, and soul-warming comfort. Grains have been a staple both in the ancient and modern Greek diet. Diane visits Pnyka bakery in Athens and later shares her knowledge and love of grains with 3 easy Greek-Mediterranean recipes.

Aired: 12/10/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 2:09
American Masters
Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Preview: S40 E1 | 2:09
Watch 2:21
American Masters
Elie Wiesel on Palestine, trauma and suffering
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Clip: S40 E1 | 2:21
Watch 1:10
American Masters
How Elie Wiesel was reunited with his sister
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
Clip: S40 E1 | 1:10
Watch 1:56
American Masters
Elie Wiesel recounts the horrors of the Holocaust in "Night"
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Clip: S40 E1 | 1:56
Watch 2:40
American Masters
How Elie Wiesel's wife and son gave him a new lease on life
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Clip: S40 E1 | 2:40
Watch 0:30
Miss Scarlet
Season 6 Official Preview
Can Eliza have it all? Season 6 premieres on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8/7c.
Preview: S6 | 0:30
Watch 0:31
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir: Hope of the Season
Tony Award®-winner Ruthie Ann Miles and iconic actor Dennis Haysbert inspire in this holiday show.
Preview: S2025 E1 | 0:31
Watch 2:44
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Behind the Scenes with Dr. Charles Mulli: Changing the World Through Love
Dr. Mulli’s journey shows how love, faith, and service can transform lives and communities.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 2:44
Watch 4:26
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Behind the Scenes with Dennis Haysbert: Finding Christmas Joy
Dennis Haysbert finds faith, joy, and purpose in this moving Christmas behind the scenes clip.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 4:26
Watch 5:31
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Behind the Scenes with Ruthie Ann Miles: Sharing the Language of the Soul
Behind the scenes with Ruthie Ann Miles—music, memories, and Christmas soul.
Clip: S2025 E1 | 5:31
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas Season 5
  • My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas Season 4
  • My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas Season 3
  • My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
  • My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Delicious Abstention...From Greek Lenten Traditions to Intermittent Fasting
Fasting is more than religion, it relates to diet. Diane explores plant-based foods of abstention.
Episode: S5 E509 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Beans: The #1 Longevity Ingredient
Diane demonstrates how beans, long linked to longevity, can play a starring role in your diet.
Episode: S5 E507 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Gut Feeling: Probiotics to Love
Natural probiotic ingredients in the traditional Greek diet are incorporated into everyday recipes.
Episode: S5 E506 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Mushrooms for our Minds...Not What You Think!
Mushrooms and their health benefits are the focus of this episode.
Episode: S5 E505 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Plant-Based in Ancient Greece
The ancient Greeks ate a plant based diet and Diane explores these roots and principles.
Episode: S5 E504 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Greens Rule the Day
Diane visit her 96 year old cousin and uses a variety of greens in her kitchen.
Episode: S5 E503 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Changing the Geography of the Dinner Plate
Diane and son Yiorgos explore changing the geography of the plate, using vegetables instead of meat.
Episode: S5 E502 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Let Food be Thy Medicine
"Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food." Diane embraces using food for health.
Episode: S5 E501 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Episode 413: FLAVORS OF THE ATHENIAN ART SCENE
Diane prepares a meal inspired by the Athens art scene and her artist daughter, Kyveli.
Episode: S4 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Episode 412: THE FATHER OF MODERN GREEK COOKING
Diane meets with old friend Chef Lefteris Lazarou, the father of modern Greek cuisine.
Episode: S4 E12 | 26:46