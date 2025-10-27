© 2025 Connecticut Public

My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas

Let Food be Thy Medicine

Season 5 Episode 501 | 26m 46s

Hippocrates said, "Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food." Diane embraces this philosophy, focusing on food as the foundation for health. The concept of food as medicine and the use of key Greek ingredients—like olive oil, herbs, nuts, and vegetables—promote good health. Diane also shares three simple, healthy recipes and chats with Dr. William Li, author of "Eat to Beat Disease."

Aired: 10/22/25 | Expires: 10/22/27
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas Season 5
  • My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas Season 4
  • My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas Season 3
  • My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
  • My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Changing the Geography of the Dinner Plate
Diane and son Yiorgos explore changing the geography of the plate, using vegetables instead of meat.
Episode: S5 E502 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Episode 413: FLAVORS OF THE ATHENIAN ART SCENE
Diane prepares a meal inspired by the Athens art scene and her artist daughter, Kyveli.
Episode: S4 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Episode 412: THE FATHER OF MODERN GREEK COOKING
Diane meets with old friend Chef Lefteris Lazarou, the father of modern Greek cuisine.
Episode: S4 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:41
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Episode 411: MY GREEK DINNER PARTY
Diane prepares a meal for her friends and gives tips and recipes to host a dinner party.
Episode: S4 E11 | 26:41
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Episode 410: EVERYDAY SUPERFOODS
With the help of a well-known dietician, Diane explores the natural superfoods of Greece.
Episode: S4 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Episode 409: PIE HEAVEN
Diane visits Epirus and makes feta cheese pie with a traditional sheparding family.
Episode: S4 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Episode 408: THE FOODS THAT UNITE US
Diane explores the foods that unite us by combining global ingredients with Greek recipes.
Episode: S4 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Episode 407: THE SEPHARDIC COOKING OF THESSALONIKI
Diane visits a daughter of Holocaust survivors for a tour of Thessaloniki’s Jewish past.
Episode: S4 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Episode 406: NORTHERN DELIGHTS – IOANNINA
Diane explores quaint old city culinary and cultural lore of Ioannina.
Episode: S4 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas
Episode 405: OLD WORLD CHARMS OF THE ATHENIAN TABLE
Diane explores the urbane, bourgeois flavors of Athens of another era
Episode: S4 E5 | 26:46