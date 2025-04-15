April 15, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
Gavin Svenson heads to the Brazilian rainforest to sample the diversity of mantises.
Nancy’s wedding plans take a surprising turn. Sister Catherine takes her First Vows.
Forensic science is put to the test after the first-ever staged multi-vehicle pileup.
An elusive photographer uses street art tactics to share his previously unknown work with the world.
Jesse Barber and Akito Kawahara study the evolutionary arms race between bats and moths.
Monarch butterflies winter in the fir forests of Michoacan, Mexico, after an epic migration.
Joyce faces a disciplinary hearing over a recent complaint which has been upheld.
A first-of-its-kind experiment aims to stage a multi-vehicle pileup to gain new data on car safety.
A four-part investigation into insect declines, exploring their diversity and ecological importance.
