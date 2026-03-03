© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

March 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 48 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, the U.S. escalates attacks on Iran as Americans scramble to evacuate from the region. We speak with the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, and with President Trump's former national security advisor, John Bolton. Plus, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem faces congressional scrutiny over the killing of two American citizens by immigration agents.

Aired: 03/02/26 | Expires: 04/02/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 1:16
Call the Midwife
"Assume, Cyril, assume!"
Rosalind surprises Cyril when he shares his plans for their weekend away.
Clip: S15 E4 | 1:16
Watch 1:04
Call the Midwife
Cyril Receives News About His Divorce
Cyril and Rosalind discuss his upcoming divorce.
Clip: S15 E4 | 1:04
Watch 0:50
Call the Midwife
Cyril Suggests A Weekend Away
Cyril asks Rosalind to go away for the weekend.
Clip: S15 E4 | 0:50
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Tallest Dwarf | Trailer
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
Preview: S27 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:47
Call the Midwife
The Nonnatus House Time Capsule
Sister Catherine finds the perfect way to ensure Nonnatus House is never forgotten.
Clip: S15 E3 | 0:47
Watch 1:05
Call the Midwife
Phyllis, Miss Higgins, and the Cubs' Time Capsule
Phyllis shares a touching time capsule message with Miss Higgins.
Clip: S15 E3 | 1:05
Watch 0:36
Call the Midwife
The Turner Family's Time Capsule
The Turner children are hard at work planning their time capsule.
Clip: S15 E3 | 0:36
Watch 0:43
Call the Midwife
Dinner at Nonnatus House
Everyone is talking about the time capsule, including the women of Nonnatus House.
Clip: S15 E3 | 0:43
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 3 Preview
Rosalind faces a troubling domestic issue as Joyce befriends a single mother with placenta previa.
Preview: S15 E3 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS News Hour Season 2026
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E47 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E46 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E45 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 25, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E44 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E43 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E42 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E41 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E40 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E39 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E38 | 57:46