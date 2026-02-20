© 2026 Connecticut Public

PBS News Hour

February 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 41 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, after the Supreme Court strikes down President Trump's global tariffs, he pledges to keep most of them in place through other means. In the midst of a military buildup, the U.S. considers a limited strike on Iran, but many fear this could lead to an all-out war. Plus, the EPA loosens restrictions on coal-burning power plants, allowing emissions of hazardous pollutants.

Aired: 02/19/26 | Expires: 03/22/26
