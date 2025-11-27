November 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Can Eliza have it all? Season 6 premieres on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8/7c.
Bombshell explores how the US manipulated the narrative about the toll of the WWII atomic bombings.
Tony Award®-winner Ruthie Ann Miles and iconic actor Dennis Haysbert inspire in this holiday show.
Behind the scenes with Ruthie Ann Miles—music, memories, and Christmas soul.
Dr. Mulli’s journey shows how love, faith, and service can transform lives and communities.
