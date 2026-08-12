Interview: Hobbits, Neanderthals, and Dragon Man with Ella Al-Shamahi

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Michael Spyres and Lise Davidsen, as the title characters, sing an excerpt from Act II.
Meet gifted artisans who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love.
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Behind the Lens interview with Remake director Ross McElwee.
Watch Carlos Vives y La Provincia on Austin City Limits
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Behind the Lens interview with Arrest the Midwife director Elaine Epstein.
Sir Bryn Terfel performs "If I Were a Rich Man" with the Vienna Philharmonic.
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Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
A deadly—and growing—global weather phenomenon mystifies scientists.
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Surprising evidence at the world’s oldest temple overturns our understanding of human history.
Explore mammals’ surprising origins, long before the age of dinosaurs.
Do speech buttons really allow dogs to talk to us? Scientists investigate.
New evidence sheds light on the remarkable life—and mysterious collapse—of the ancient jungle city.
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
See how ingenuity and teamwork keep the crew alive and doing science 250 miles above Earth.
Astronauts and Mission Control relive terrifying moments during construction of the ISS.