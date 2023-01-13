© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Restaurant Road Trip

Poppy's Coffee and Kitchen - New Haven, CT

Season 2 Episode 10 | 8m 31s

With a robust selection of its own freshly roasted coffee beans and a small but perfectly executed menu, Poppy’s Coffee and Kitchen is a popular location for yummy hot and cold drinks and unique breakfast specialties, including the BECA -- a bacon, egg, cheddar cheese, avocado, and Gochujang mayo sandwich.

Aired: 03/22/23
A message from our sponsor...
Extras
Watch 1:00
Season 4 Preview
Change is on the horizon. Season 4 premiere on Sunday, January 7 at 9/8c.
Preview: S4 | 1:00
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Lee and Liza's Family Tree Preview
A family turns to science in their struggle to rediscover a history obscured by slavery.
Preview: S50 E18 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Episode 6 Preview
During the big casino gala, an act of masculine bravado threatens the Hotel’s future.
Preview: S2 E6 | 0:30
Watch 2:52
Lighten Up!
Bella, Lucian, and others partake in the folly and thrills of the casino’s grand opening.
Clip: S2 E6 | 2:52
Watch 11:45
Mini Docs
The American Mural Project
The story of the American Mural Project, the world’s largest indoor collaborative mural.
Special: 11:45
Watch 0:30
NOVA
The Battle to Beat Malaria Preview
Follow the quest to create a lifesaving malaria vaccine.
Preview: S50 E17 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Episode 5 Preview
Annika’s family vacation is interrupted as she and the team must investigate a death.
Preview: S2 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Episode 5 Preview
Bella schemes to thwart Cecil’s plans to wrestle control of the Hotel away from her.
Preview: S2 E5 | 0:30
Watch 53:19
NOVA
Inside China's Tech Boom
The inside story of China’s meteoric rise to the forefront of global innovation.
Episode: S50 E16 | 53:19
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Inside China's Tech Boom Preview
The inside story of China’s meteoric rise to the forefront of global innovation.
Preview: S50 E16 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Restaurant Road Trip - Season 2
  • Restaurant Road Trip Season 1
Watch 27:13
Restaurant Road Trip
Coffee, a Vegan Detour, and a BBQ Mecca
We visit Poppy’s, eat vegan at Wild Alchemy Cafe, and head to Hindsight BBQ.
Episode: S2 E16 | 27:13
Watch 26:40
Restaurant Road Trip
Oysters and Hot Dogs = Surf and Turf?
We start our day on Rt 80 at The Hidden Kitchen, then Blackies, and Lucas Local.
Episode: S2 E15 | 26:40
Watch 8:59
Restaurant Road Trip
Hindsight BBQ – Waterbury, CT
A smoked meat mecca with out-of-this-world sides makes this a BBQ lover’s dream come true.
Episode: S2 E12 | 8:59
Watch 8:12
Restaurant Road Trip
Wild Alchemy Café - Wallingford, CT
This vegan restaurant will have the meatiest of carnivores eating their veggies.
Episode: S2 E11 | 8:12
Watch 27:20
Restaurant Road Trip
Bagels, Soul Food and Naps
We visit the Bagelry at Olmo, Sandra’s Next Generation, and Home (the Restaurant).
Episode: S2 E14 | 27:20
Watch 8:39
Restaurant Road Trip
Lucas Local – Southbury, CT
An oyster bar and seafood restaurant serving up mouthwatering food in Southbury, CT.
Episode: S2 E9 | 8:39
Watch 8:34
Restaurant Road Trip
Blackie's Hot Dogs - Cheshire, CT
A legendary CT hot dog staple in Cheshire, serving quality meats for over 90 years.
Episode: S2 E8 | 8:34
Watch 8:03
Restaurant Road Trip
The Hidden Kitchen Route 80 - North Branford, CT
A local favorite eatery with a menu so big they had to extend it on the restaurant walls.
Episode: S2 E7 | 8:03
Watch 8:46
Restaurant Road Trip
Home - Branford, CT
Comfort food, one plate at a time, is always on the menu at this Branford restaurant.
Episode: S2 E6 | 8:46
Watch 8:50
Restaurant Road Trip
Sandra's Next Generation - New Haven, CT
Soul food classics with recipes passed down for generations are on the menu in New Haven.
Episode: S2 E5 | 8:50