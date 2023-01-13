© 2023 Connecticut Public

Restaurant Road Trip

Coffee, a Vegan Detour, and a BBQ Mecca

Season 2 Episode 16 | 27m 13s

Every morning needs a great cup of coffee, so Poppy’s in New Haven is a terrific destination to start our day. For lunch we head to Wallingford to eat vegan at Wild Alchemy Cafe, and finally head to the BBQ mecca that is Hindsight BBQ in Waterbury.

Aired: 05/03/23
Watch 26:40
Restaurant Road Trip
Oysters and Hot Dogs = Surf and Turf?
We start our day on Rt 80 at The Hidden Kitchen, then Blackies, and Lucas Local.
Episode: S2 E15 | 26:40
Watch 8:59
Restaurant Road Trip
Hindsight BBQ – Waterbury, CT
A smoked meat mecca with out-of-this-world sides makes this a BBQ lover’s dream come true.
Episode: S2 E12 | 8:59
Watch 8:12
Restaurant Road Trip
Wild Alchemy Café - Wallingford, CT
This vegan restaurant will have the meatiest of carnivores eating their veggies.
Episode: S2 E11 | 8:12
Watch 27:20
Restaurant Road Trip
Bagels, Soul Food and Naps
We visit the Bagelry at Olmo, Sandra’s Next Generation, and Home (the Restaurant).
Episode: S2 E14 | 27:20
Watch 8:31
Restaurant Road Trip
Poppy's Coffee and Kitchen - New Haven, CT
In-house roasted coffee and a great menu make this hip eatery a must visit in New Haven.
Episode: S2 E10 | 8:31
Watch 8:39
Restaurant Road Trip
Lucas Local – Southbury, CT
An oyster bar and seafood restaurant serving up mouthwatering food in Southbury, CT.
Episode: S2 E9 | 8:39
Watch 8:34
Restaurant Road Trip
Blackie's Hot Dogs - Cheshire, CT
A legendary CT hot dog staple in Cheshire, serving quality meats for over 90 years.
Episode: S2 E8 | 8:34
Watch 8:03
Restaurant Road Trip
The Hidden Kitchen Route 80 - North Branford, CT
A local favorite eatery with a menu so big they had to extend it on the restaurant walls.
Episode: S2 E7 | 8:03
Watch 8:46
Restaurant Road Trip
Home - Branford, CT
Comfort food, one plate at a time, is always on the menu at this Branford restaurant.
Episode: S2 E6 | 8:46
Watch 8:50
Restaurant Road Trip
Sandra's Next Generation - New Haven, CT
Soul food classics with recipes passed down for generations are on the menu in New Haven.
Episode: S2 E5 | 8:50