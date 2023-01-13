The Hidden Kitchen Route 80 - North Branford, CT

Extras
A family turns to science in their struggle to rediscover a history obscured by slavery.
During the big casino gala, an act of masculine bravado threatens the Hotel’s future.
Bella, Lucian, and others partake in the folly and thrills of the casino’s grand opening.
The story of the American Mural Project, the world’s largest indoor collaborative mural.
Follow the quest to create a lifesaving malaria vaccine.
Annika’s family vacation is interrupted as she and the team must investigate a death.
Bella schemes to thwart Cecil’s plans to wrestle control of the Hotel away from her.
The inside story of China’s meteoric rise to the forefront of global innovation.
We visit Poppy’s, eat vegan at Wild Alchemy Cafe, and head to Hindsight BBQ.
We start our day on Rt 80 at The Hidden Kitchen, then Blackies, and Lucas Local.
A smoked meat mecca with out-of-this-world sides makes this a BBQ lover’s dream come true.
This vegan restaurant will have the meatiest of carnivores eating their veggies.
We visit the Bagelry at Olmo, Sandra’s Next Generation, and Home (the Restaurant).
In-house roasted coffee and a great menu make this hip eatery a must visit in New Haven.
An oyster bar and seafood restaurant serving up mouthwatering food in Southbury, CT.
A legendary CT hot dog staple in Cheshire, serving quality meats for over 90 years.
Comfort food, one plate at a time, is always on the menu at this Branford restaurant.
Soul food classics with recipes passed down for generations are on the menu in New Haven.