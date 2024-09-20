Building Notre Dame

Extras
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
A hunger strike against solitary confinement at Pelican Bay prison became a massive feat of unity.
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Great Migrations explores how a series of Black migrations have shaped America.
Few Jews had access to weapons in the Warsaw Ghetto, but they resisted nonetheless.
The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising was the first armed battle against the Germans.
Many groups of Jews escaped the ghettos to fight in the forests, denying these areas to Germans.
Kovner wrote a Manifesto, the first published call for Jews to fight back.
Even in Nazi death camps, Jews rebelled.
Priceless artifacts in Laos reveal holy sites from the early days of the Khmer Empire.
The discovery of priceless artifacts in Laos sheds light on the ancient Khmer Empire.
Uncover the mystery behind the discovery of more than 50 "vampire" burials.
A search for the remains of Black Union soldiers murdered toward the end of the Civil War.
Scientists attempt to read ancient scrolls carbonized by the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius.
Learn the untold story of Maria Anna Mozart, Wolfgang’s older sister and collaborator.
Archaeologists search for Assyrian artifacts that survived the Isis occupation of Mosul.
Find out if the 15th-century murder of two princes in the Tower of London can be solved.
Uncover the only evidence of crucifixion in Roman-occupied Britain.
Discover the untold story of Paris’ most famous landmark and the race to top 1,000 feet.