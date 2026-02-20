© 2026 Connecticut Public

The Forsytes: An Inside Look

Season 1 Episode 1

Go behind the scenes with the cast and creators for an extended sneak preview of the new MASTERPIECE series inspired by The Forsyte Saga novels. Desire, ambition and betrayal simmer at the heart of a sumptuous period drama about a wealthy stockbroking Victorian-era family, whose generations are torn between tradition and self-sacrifice versus personal happiness and the pursuit of love.

Aired: 02/26/26
Extras
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Tallest Dwarf | Trailer
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
Preview: S27 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Keep Quiet and Forgive | Trailer
One woman exposes abuse within Amish communities and helps survivors find the strength to speak out.
Preview: S27 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 3
Preview: S30 E9 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Season 15 Preview
The new season kicks off in 1971 as several of the ladies embrace Women’s Lib.
Preview: S15 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "The Greatest Adventure"
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
Preview: S44 E10 | 0:30
Watch 2:59
Nature
How This Crab Mom Fights With Living Weapons
A boxer crab mother relies on living anemones for defense.
Clip: S44 E10 | 2:59
Watch 3:17
Nature
Spider Mother Devoured By Children
This spider mother provides one last meal for her brood: herself.
Clip: S44 E10 | 3:17
Watch 15:35
Nature
Project Shark | WILD HOPE
An unlikely partnership in East Lombok turns shark hunting into a ecotourism venture.
Special: 15:35
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
America Made with Love, Part 2
Discover the ingenuity, vision, and masterful talent of some of our most extraordinary artisans.
Special: 0:30