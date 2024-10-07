© 2024 Connecticut Public

Velvet

The Remains of the Shipwreck

Season 1 Episode 11 | 1hr 13m 42s

Ana is ready to fight for Alberto at all costs. After her success at the fashion show, Clara gets an interesting offer.

Aired: 10/03/24
Latest Episodes
Watch 1:19:16
Velvet
Alberto’s Choice
As the wedding approaches, Alberto must choose between Ana and Cristina.
Episode: S1 E9 | 1:19:16
Watch 1:13:01
Velvet
In Between Two Women
Ana and Cristina search for the perfect gift for Alberto’s birthday.
Episode: S1 E6 | 1:13:01
Watch 1:15:01
Velvet
Paris
When Alberto and Ana join Raúl on a trip to Paris, Cristina shows up unexpectedly.
Episode: S1 E7 | 1:15:01
Watch 1:13:38
Velvet
The Day After
Ana feels certain Cristina is Alberto’s true love. Dona Blanca discovers Max’s identity.
Episode: S1 E8 | 1:13:38
Watch 1:11:16
Velvet
The Big Day
Ana refuses to marry Alberto. A last-minute setback could endanger the fashion show.
Episode: S1 E10 | 1:11:16
Watch 1:15:58
Velvet
The Visitor
Don Emilio is seriously ill. Clara wants to start a career as a model.
Episode: S1 E12 | 1:15:58
Watch 1:13:57
Velvet
Compassionate Lies
When Cristina sees Alberto and Ana together, her worst fears seem to be confirmed.
Episode: S1 E14 | 1:13:57
Watch 1:20:18
Velvet
Night of the Queen
Cristina’s wedding dress disappears. Tension flares between Max and Dona Blanca.
Episode: S1 E15 | 1:20:18
Watch 1:17:48
Velvet
Blue Velvet
Grace of Monaco visits Velvet. Cristina learns things about Ana she never expected.
Episode: S1 E13 | 1:17:48
Watch 1:24:29
Velvet
Countdown
The big day has come. Alberto receives a mysterious letter.
Episode: S1 E16 | 1:24:29