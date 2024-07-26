The Worst Drought in 1200 Years

Extras
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.
Eliza is tasked with solving the murder of a high-profile private detective.
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
When a new Detective Inspector starts at Scotland Yard, Eliza must prove herself all over again.
Interwoven stories cover life in the city of Dallas, Texas.
The deadliest American wildfire in a century, and the missed warnings that made it so unstoppable.
Digital artists gaining global fame after embracing NFTs face a reckoning as it crashes around them.
Can scientists and engineers slow the loss of sea ice before it's too late?
Maiya explores climate tipping points and what our weather will look like as our climate changes.
Explore the deadliest type of weather, heat, and learn how cities are turning the temperature down.
When is it time to leave your home? Maiya May explores climate adaptation on our changing planet.
Join Maiya May as she explores which climate systems are at their tipping point.
Maiya explores slowing ocean currents, electrification, and nature’s role in reaching net-zero.
Maiya explores the growing extremes of droughts and floods and their impact on our food and water.
Flooding is getting worse, and not just from hurricanes or rising tides, but from heavy rainfall.
2024 was the warmest winter on record, so winter storms are a thing of the past, right?
Antarctic sea ice is so low it is breaking every model.