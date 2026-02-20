© 2026 Connecticut Public

A Year in Space

A Year in Space

Season 1 Episode 1 | 55m 37s

Follow astronaut Scott Kelly’s record-breaking 12-month mission on the International Space Station, from launch to landing, as NASA charts the effects of long-duration spaceflight by comparing him to his identical twin on Earth, astronaut Mark Kelly.

Aired: 03/01/16 | Expires: 08/14/19
