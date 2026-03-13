Chatsworth Through Time explores the history, architecture, landscape and artworks of Chatsworth House, an English estate and home of one of Europe's most significant collections of fine art. Hosted by Chatsworth’s senior curators, the program begins in the Tudor Period, progresses through five hundred years of history all the way to the 21st century, and culminates in an extended interview with the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire.

Chatsworth Through Time premieres on CPTV April 14, 2026 at 10 p.m. It will also be available to stream on this page, on Connecticut Public+, at video.cptv.org, and on YouTube.