Police investigate body of unidentified woman found in river

Police recovered a woman’s body from the Connecticut River in an area south of Hartford. Lt. Michael Connolly with the police department in the town of Wethersfield said investigators are still working to identify the woman and her cause of death. Connolly said a man reported finding the body Monday morning and officers and firefighters recovered the body, which was taken to a medical examiner in Farmington. The Hartford Courant reported that the Wethersfield police department is investigating and seeking tips from the public.